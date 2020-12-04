Morocco: Renewable Energy - Morocco's Experience Highlighted At UK-Africa Ministerial Symposium

3 December 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Morocco's experience in the field of renewable energy was highlighted on Thursday during the 1st UK-Africa Virtual Ministerial Symposium, held under the theme "Opportunities and Challenges of Renewable Energy in Africa."

Speaking at this meeting, held by the UK Department for International Trade, the Minister of Energy, Mining and the Environment, Aziz Rabbah presented Morocco's plan for the development of renewable energy by 2030 (52% of electricity mix from renewable energy).

The minister's intervention comes in view of the pioneering and recognized role that Morocco plays today in the field of renewable energy at the regional and international levels, according to a statement by the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Environment.

Rabbah highlighted the role the UK can play for the success of Morocco's clean energy transition, citing key areas and cooperative actions to be intensified in this regard, the statement said.

These are developing joint ventures between companies in both countries, capacity building and transfer of innovation findings from research and development, in addition to promoting green growth and eco-innovation.

According to the same source, the event is intended as a platform for African energy ministers, key private sector stakeholders and renewable energy companies in the UK to collaborate on energy goals, share best practices and explore bilateral opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

This edition focused on how African countries can tap into UK funding, investment, technology and subsidies in the renewable energy sector.

African ministers in charge of energy from Mauritania, Egypt, Mozambique, Uganda, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and South Africa took part in this event.

Read the original article on MAP.

