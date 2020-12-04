Namibia: Amupanda Rejects Mayoral Chain

4 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Paheja Siririka

The top trending clip on our radar is that of the incoming mayor of the city of Windhoek, Job Amupanda who this week rejected wearing the mayoral chain citing colonial attachment to it and further saying it weighs five kg and might hurt his back.

He said this at the City of Windhoek special council meeting that also saw the election of office bearers for 2020/2021 term of office. In a live stream by this publication which garnered more than 83 000 views, 420 shares, 3 300 comments and close to 3000 reactions, Amupanda vehemently refused to wear the chain.

"That chain is of colonial legacy plus that thing is heavy and it's about five kg, so I could damage my back, I have seen former mayors walking in a slightly bent position because they have spent a lot of time wearing that chain. That chain is not a symbol of service delivery and we are protesting that colonial chain but we are going to put it in the museum so that we can tell stories about the city," justified Amupanda.

With some chanting the chain must fall, it seems many do agree with the sentiments surrounding the chain. He said this is a defining moment in the political history of Namibia.

"For the first time in the history of our country, everyone is interested in what is happening in the capital city and that is how politics must be- It must be fashionable, interesting. It must not be predictable," Amupanda stressed.

Amupanda's tenure is for one year until the next election takes place.

