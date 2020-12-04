Ethiopia: China Hands Over Ethiopian Satellite

Addis Ababa — The Government of China has officially handed over yesterday the first Ethiopian ERSST-1 (Ethiopian Remote Sensing Satellite-1) to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the ceremony held under the auspices of China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, Ambassador Teshome Toga said Ethiopia is grateful to the Government of China for relentlessly supporting the country's aspirations to see a better future with the utilization of advanced technology.

China Ecology and Environment Vice Minister, Liu Hua commended Chinese and Ethiopian professionals for doing their level best to see the satellite project succeed and meet its objectives.

Ambassador Teshome and Vice Minister Liu Hua noted that the two countries need to give impetus to their relationship with multifaceted bilateral and multilateral engagements in the future.

ETRSS-1 contributes a lot in gathering data and supporting studies conducted by Ethiopians on climate change, agriculture, forest and water resources and other related issues, it was learned.

ETRSS-1 satellite was launched on 20 December 2019 from a space station in China.