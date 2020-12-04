Ethiopia: Addis Ababa Listed Among the Best Places to Go in 2021

3 December 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The globally renowned tourism magazine, Condé Nast Traveler (CNT), has listed Addis Ababa among the 21 Global Tourism Destinations in 2021.

The U.S-based magazine stated that Ethiopia's profile has risen in recent years. "The introduction of an e-visa in late 2017, which made it easier to visit, boosted tourism by 48.6 percent, while Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed caught the world's attention when he was awarded the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize," it noted.

But even as visitors flocked to Ethiopia's nine UNESCO World Heritage Sites, its historic capital city remained a mere stopover, it further wrote. Green spaces in the city were nonexistent and outdoor activities sparse -- until now when a multifaceted museum complex, Unity Park, opened in October 2019, stretches across 40 acres of the former 19th-century Imperial Palace grounds.

Visitors can now walk alongside vibrant murals framing native plant and sculpture gardens and explore cultural pavilions showcasing Ethiopia's nine regions.

The magazine further wrote that at Entoto Park, a ground breaking new eco-recreational and wellness space set amid 3,200-acre eucalyptus tree forests, just a 20-minute drive north of the city, activities include hiking, biking, horseback riding, archery, paint ball, go kart, and Ethiopia's first zip line.

Spend the night at the new Kuriftu Resorts, located inside the park, where you can camp under a star-filled sky, it added.

According to CNT, visiting Addis Ababa also means passing through the world's first contact less terminal at Bole International Airport, designed with an eye toward bio safety, and exploring Ethiopia's rich Muslim heritage at Bilal Habashi Community Museum, which opened in May..

"The city's momentum is set to continue, with additional parks under way. For the first time in decades, Addis Ababa is living up to its name: New Flower."

Read the original article on ENA.

Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: ENA

