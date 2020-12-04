Nigeria: Zabarmari Massacre - Families of Slain Rice Farmers Receive N600,000 Each

Forty-eight bereaved families whose loved ones were killed at a rice field in Zabarmari, Borno State, have received N600,000 by the state government, as succour over the death of their loved ones.

The bereaved families were also given bags of food items by a committee assigned by the state Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, to share.

The shared fund came from combined support of N20million by the Northern Governors' Forum (NGF), and N5million donated by the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The committee chaired by the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Saina Buba, undertook the distribution of the money and food items in Zabarmari.

Among the committee members are the House of Representatives member representing Jere federal constituency; member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Jere state constituency; two Special Advisers and chairman-elect for Jere Local Government Area.

Zabarmari, where the victims lived, is located at Jere LGA, in the central part of the state.

A total of 13,000 bag of rice, maize and beans; 1,300 cans of vegetable oil; 2,116 cartons of seasoning cubes; 1,083 tomato and 650 sachets of salt, which were donated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, were distributed to the grieving families.

Buba noted that each family was to receive the N600, 000 cash and food items, not as compensation for the deaths of their loved ones, but to reduce hardship resulting from gaps in access to livelihoods created by the death of mostly male victims, who were the breadwinners of those affected.