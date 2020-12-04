Tunisia: Air Cargo Is a Priority for Ministry of Transport (Moez Chakchouk)

4 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The transport activity, which is facing low liquidity, has declined, with the exception of three companies, Minister of Transport Moez Chakchouk said Thursday, noting that the Ministry of Transport and Logistics is counting on new niches including the development of air cargo service.

In his response to MPs' question at a plenary session to review the department's budget, Chakchouk said that the situation of companies facing structural problems has worsened with the COVID-19 crisis.

"Regarding the situation of Tunisair, the Ministry is optimistic, said Chakchouk.

«We think that time and the strategic plan will have to favour solutions to save the company which is facing difficulties like all airlines because of travel restrictions" he argued.

He noted that the CEO, who will be appointed to head Tunisair, could meet the challenge of getting the company out of its difficult situation.

Chakchouk stressed the need to develop a plan for Tunsiair and its various branches, including Tunisair Technics, in addition to the development of airports and services provided to customers.

He stressed, in this context, the importance of developing the air cargo service, considered as a priority, adding that the Ministry will work to launch the Tunisair Cargo service as soon as possible.

He said the Ministry has previously missed the development of air cargo, noting that this service will not be limited to the international airport of Tunis Carthage, but should also affect the airports of Sfax, Djerba and Gafsa.

Chackchouk added that the Ministry will implement projects under concessions, saying that the concept of airport development will be examined and discussed to identify the necessary solutions.

He noted that Tunisian airports do not have safety problems, adding that the Ministry is awaiting the results of the tender for the extension of the Tunis-Carthage International Airport.

