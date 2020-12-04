Zimbabwe: Robbers Get Off With U.S.$12,000 Worth of Property

4 December 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

Nine armed robbers made away with property worth more than US$12 000 when they pounced on a house in Rusape earlier this week.

The unidentified men robbed a house belonging to the opposition party leader, Herbert Chamuka of Ideas Party of Democracy (IPD).

One of the victims during the robbery, Caroline Mudhara said the men were armed with guns and knobkerries but they did not harm anyone despite destroying parts of the property during the crime.

"At around 1am, our house was besieged by unknown men who had guns and knobkerries. They forced their entry into the house and frog marched us out of rooms. They threatened to beat me and the other people who were there.

"They then locked us up into one room and they started taking all the property. One of them would regularly check on us if we were not notifying anyone but we didn't have our phone because they took them," she said.

Contacted for comment, Chamuka said he could not share much as the issue is being handled by the police but expressed dismay over the attacks.

"Yes it is true, my house was attacked and I'm told the took everything which is really bad. But for now, the police is handling everything, I cannot say much.

Meanwhile, The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it has recovered a white Mazda Demio which was stolen in an armed robbery case where USD$6000.00 cash was also taken in Msasa, Harare

"Investigations to identify the six suspects involved in the armed robbery have been intensified," ZRP said in tweet post.

IN another case, two suspects, Blessing Kamushanga (26) and Oscar Mhozha (26) were arrested on December 2 by police in Harare for theft.

The duo offered lifts to women in their Honda Fit vehicle around Southerton area and would later rob the victims of handbags, cash and other valuables.

A cell-phone and bank cards were recovered during the arrest. They are expected to appear in court soon.

