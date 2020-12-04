Namibia: Media Fraternity Poorer After Inambao Passing

Tributes have been pouring in for New Era editor and veteran journalist Chrispin Inambao who lost a long battle with cancer yesterday morning in a Windhoek hospital.

Family, staff members and readers of New Era were saddened by the news of Inambao's departure, with many describing the 50-year-old as an extremely hard-working professional who was tremendously passionate about his work as a journalist and editor.

The esteemed editor is survived by four children.

"Through his hard work and commitment, the late Chrispin Inambao contributed immensely to nation building through the ethos of a free press. The late Inambao will be remembered for his informative and well-articulated articles. The Presidency wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and children of the late Chrispin Inambao," the Presidency said yesterday.

NEPC CEO Christof Maletsky said the corporation has lost a real stalwart and a faithful servant.

"Chrispin dedicated 16 years of his life to New Era. He has been coming to work despite going through extreme pain," he said.

"At some stage, as colleagues, we wondered how he was able to cope. Yet, Chris would always say that he was employed to work for the corporation, and it was his duty to give his best. We are with the family in the difficult period that they are going through. May his soul rest in peace."

Former New Era managing editor, Toivo Ndjebela, who closely worked with Inambao before switching to Namibian Sun, also paid glowing tribute to him.

"Chris was one of the most hard-working people I have had the pleasure of working with. That is one thing that stood out for me about him. His sense of commitment was unparalleled."

Former editor at New Era, Raja Munamava, said: "Chris was a very colourful journalist because his writing was very stylish and he had an excellent command of the English language. He loved his job and contributed a great deal to the growth of New Era."

Former CEO of NEPC for some seven years, Sylvester Black, called Inambao a man of no compromise with regard to his beliefs and ethical journalism standards.

"Chrispin always pursued the truth and he always remained a professional. He will always be a good example of what a good journalist should be. He was really a hard-working person and Namibia has lost a great journalist," said Black.

Max Hamata, Inambao's former colleague at The Namibian, called his passing a great loss and referred to him as one of the most under-utilised journalism assets in the country. "Chrispin was a creative writer and was artistic in his presentation of a story, so much so that when you read his work you actually felt present in the story," said Hamata.

Tangeni Amupadhi of The Namibian also expressed his condolences on the passing of Inambao.

"On behalf of my colleagues at The Namibian, the Free Press of Namibia and my own behalf, please receive our message of heartfelt condolences to New Era's staff, particularly the newsroom, following the demise of our beloved fellow journalist Chrispin Inambao. May his spirit and love for journalism continue to inspire us."

Indian High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal said the media fraternity lost a stalwart in Inambao. "We had known Mr Inambao not just as a quiet, sincere, hard-working journalist who brought great pride to his profession in embodying its ethos, but also a very fine human being. The proudly independent media of Namibia has lost one of its stalwarts today," he said.

During his career Inambao established himself as one of the most capable editors in the Namibian journalism sphere and mentored as well as trained many young aspiring writers. During his professional career he worked for 'The Namibian Workers', a union publication, before joining the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) and then moving on to The Namibian as a senior journalist before being appointed news editor at New Era in 2003.