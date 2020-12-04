Tunisia: Covid-19 - Sfax Reports 4 More Fatalities and 71 Additional Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sfax reported 4 additional fatalities due to COVID-19, taking the death toll in the region to 192 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest report published by the local health directorate in Sfax.

71 additional infections were recorded, from 440 conducted tests, bringing the count of infections in the region to 7,143 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the same document specifies.

Currently, 16 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, 77 people are in the COVID+ unit of the Hédi Chaker University Hospital and 29 others are in private clinics.

Besides, 64 more persons have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Sfax, bringing the overall number of recoveries in the region to 5,799 so far, the health directorate pointed out.