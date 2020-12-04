Nigeria: Plateau South Rerun - Thugs Attack INEC Officials

4 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Some of the officials of INEC attacked were Mohammed Haruna, a national commissioner and Halilu Pai, the state's resident electoral commissioner.

Suspected thugs have attacked the motorcade of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

The officials were on their way to Shendam Local Government, headquarters of Plateau South Senatorial district, to conduct the bye-election slated for Saturday.

Some of the attacked officials were Mohammed Haruna; National Commisioner, Halilu Pai, the state resident electoral commissioner, and other senior officials.

Sources confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the National Commissioner was physically assaulted while several vehicles were damaged.

INEC had rescheduled the bye-election into Plateau South which became vacant due to the demise of the former occupant from October 31 to December 5 following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in October.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.