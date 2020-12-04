Nigeria: Plateau South Rerun - Thugs Attack INEC Officials

Some of the officials of INEC attacked were Mohammed Haruna, a national commissioner and Halilu Pai, the state's resident electoral commissioner.

Suspected thugs have attacked the motorcade of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Mangu Local Government of Plateau State.

The officials were on their way to Shendam Local Government, headquarters of Plateau South Senatorial district, to conduct the bye-election slated for Saturday.

Some of the attacked officials were Mohammed Haruna; National Commisioner, Halilu Pai, the state resident electoral commissioner, and other senior officials.

Sources confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the National Commissioner was physically assaulted while several vehicles were damaged.

INEC had rescheduled the bye-election into Plateau South which became vacant due to the demise of the former occupant from October 31 to December 5 following the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country in October.