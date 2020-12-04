Nigeria: Police 'Discovers' Another Suspected Baby Factory in Ogun

Pixabay
3 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

The discovery of the home followed a complaint from concerned residents of the area.

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday said it has discovered another baby factory home in Mowe town of Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state.

The command's public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement, adding that the discovery of the home located at Lagos Street, Adesan in the town, followed a complaint from concerned residents of the area.

He said the residents had informed the police at Mowe divisional headquarters that a particular building in their area was strongly suspected to be a baby making factory, as most of the women seen there were always with pregnancy and whenever they delivered, they hardly see them with babies.

Mr Oyeyemi said the complainants stated further that from their observation, the babies are being sold.

The DPO Mowe division, Marvis Jayeola, led his men to the area where a man, who is suspected to be working for the operator of the home, was arrested with four women and four children.

He said one of the women is heavily pregnant while another is said to have just delivered a baby, which has been sold.

He also added that preliminary investigation revealed that the home is linked to a woman, Florence Ogbonna, who had earlier been arrested for a similar offence with her case pending in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered a manhunt for Mrs Ogbonna, and also ordered the case be transfered to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.