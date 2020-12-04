Nigeria: Fugitive Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Appears in Court After Niger Arrest

4 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2 billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday, produced the former chairperson of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abulrasheed Maina, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stand his trial.

Mr Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC on N2 billion money laundering charges had jumped bail and fled to the Republic of Niger.

He was extradited to Nigeria on Thursday about two weeks after the court revoked his bail, ordered his arrest, and directed that his trial would proceed in his absence pending when security agencies would be able to apprehend him.

He was brought to court by the EFCC operatives ahead of Friday's proceedings.

Mr Maina last attended court in July and had subsequently missed up to six court sessions since September 29.

His trial has since proceeded in his absence following the court's order of November 18, which the judge, Justice Okon Abang, issued following the defendant's repeated absence from court.

Besides, his surety, Ali Ndume, was imprisoned by the court for his inability to produce him in court but later granted bail after spending five days in detention.

At the resumed hearing, the EFCC's lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, urged the court to make an order for Mr Maina's remand in a correctional centre for jumping bail.

He said Mr Maina was produced in court today (Friday) following the court order for his bail revocation and issuance of bench warrant for his arrest.

However, Mr Maina's new counsel, Abel Adaji, opposed the EFCC counsel's oral application.

