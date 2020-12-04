Malawi: Man Gets 5 Years Jail Sentence for Sodomy of Four Boys

4 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A 21-year-old man has started serving a five-year jail term for sodomy.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate Court has slapped the man with the jail term for sodomising four boys aged between 10 to 17 between 2016 to November, 2020.

State Prosecutor, Sub-inspector Ezra Bakili, told the court that Innocent Poita last committed the offence on 25th November in Muwende village in TA Chiwere where he used to invite the boys to his house in the evening to watch films and later committing the offences.

Poita pleaded guilty but in mitigation, he asked the court for leniency on the basis that he looks after orphans and is a bread winner in his family.

However, prosecution trashed this saying the offence before the court was serious and premeditated hence justification for the court to mete out stiff punishment.

First Grade Magistrate, Amran Phiri said he has sent Poita to jail for five years to send a warning and deter any would-be offenders.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

