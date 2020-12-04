Namibia: Women Take the Lead in Omusati

4 December 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Four women were this week nominated to lead as councillors at Okahao, Oshikuku and Tsandi local authorities in Omusati region.

The four women took up the mayor, deputy mayor and management committee chairperson roles.

Okahao's Cornelia Iiyambula and Oshikuku's Julia Endjambi were sworn as mayors, while Okahao's Julia Katoole was sworn-in as the deputy mayor.

Endjambi retained the mayoral position.

Selma Kadhila is the Tsandi village council chairperson.

At Okahao, Johannes Uushini is the current management chairperson.

Other members of the management committee are Andreas Nekwaya and Aina Amalovu.

The two Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) councillors will serve as ordinary councillors.

Iiyambula, in her acceptance speech, pledged commitment to collectively drive the town's development forward.

Iiyambula further advocated for good relations with the residents of Okahao Town Council.

She said the council has a responsibility to ensure the community receives quality services amidst critical challenges such as the lack of serviced land particularly for housing development.

"It is worth noting that as elected leaders, we are people's servants; therefore, we should serve our people at all times and we should be accountable to our inhabitants," said Iiyambula.

At Oshikuku, Petrus Petrus is the new deputy mayor.

Williams Sheende retained his position as the chairperson of the management committee.

Oshikuku's former mayor Veronica Mwenyo and Linus Mingeli, a new Swapo entrant will serve as members of the management committee.

IPC's councillors Rosalia Kalimbo and Petrus Nambinga are ordinary members. Endjambi pledged to strive to lead by example, to be corrupt free - and ensure that collectively, the resident's wellbeing and living standards are improved.

"It is our resolve to serve our people with humility and a pure head dedicated to serve everyone fairly without discrimination," said Endjambi.

At Tsandi village council, Kadhila is deputised by Sem Katoma.

Tuuliki Uule, Thobias Shekunyenge and Titus Titus will serve as ordinary councillors.

