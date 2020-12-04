Namibia: Moonde Promises Improved Living Standards

The newly elected chairperson of the Khomas Regional Council, John Moonde, said the council will seek to improve living standards of all inhabitants through accelerating regional socio-economic development.

Moonde, who is also the John Pandeni constituency councillor, told New Era yesterday he will ensure that council facilitates income-generating programmes for the unemployed graduates and youth at large.

"We will consult different organisations to help us facilitate the process for our youth so that we can tackle unemployment and poverty within the communities," he said.

He further said the council will make sure they provide effective and efficient services to improve the livelihood of residents.

The newly elected regional councillors were sworn-in on Wednesday during a special council meeting.

Seven of the 10 councillors elected Swapo's Moonde as chairperson of the regional council.

Emma Muteka, Richard Gaoseb and Christopher Likuwa were elected to represent the region in the National Council.