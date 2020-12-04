South Africa: Bushiri's New Year's Eve 'Miracle' Service in Malawi - South African Worshippers Vow to Attend At Bingu Stadium

South Africans have vowed to travel to Lilongwe to attend the annual Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church crossover night service on 31 December which will be hosted in Malawi for the first time.

The service is usually held at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg but this time, because of his legal woes, Bushiri has opted to hold the service in his home country, where he relocated citing security reasons.

"I'd like to announce to you that with God's direction, we'll be having the crossover 2020-2021 service in the Bingu Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi," said Bushiri.

Prophet Bushiri said that he took note of the current pandemic and the problems he has been having, this is why he ultimately decided to host the event in his home country.

The ECG Church leader noted that they would be following COVID-19 protocols and accommodate a "reasonable" amount of people.

"Those who are able to travel must start preparations now," said the 'Major One' or Papa as is he is fondly called by his worshippers.

Bushiri's Facebook page was filled with people who would be "connecting" from their homes, while others have expressed their willingness to travel to Lilongwe, the capital city of Malawi for their "miracle night", as proclaimed by Bushiri.

"Malawi is calling my name, love you more my prophet I can't wait to see again," commented one of his followers, with another saying: "We are coming to Malawi dad and nobody can stop us my father. Thank you to the Malawi government for this revelation. Malawi will never be the same again. God bless Malawi."

The controversial religious leader and his wife Mary are currently the subject of a court case in which they have been accused of corruption and money laundering in South Africa, but they deny any wrong doings, saying charges are trumped up as part of his persecution.