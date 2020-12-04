Nigeria: FCT Minister Receives #EndSARS Report On Damage Assessment

4 December 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has received the report of the Ministerial Committee set up to assess losses and damages occasioned by the #EndSARS unrest in the territory.

He received the report yesterday and commended the committee for the timely submission of its report.

He also assured that issues raised would be looked into with the view to ensuring that there is no repeat of such incident in the nation's capital.

"We will look at the report and use it as a means of ensuring that we don't allow such to happen again in the future. I am sure the content of the report will guide the administration to do the needful". While conveying the appreciation of the FCT Administration for the efforts of the committee, the minister assured that relevant organs of the administration will look at the report critically, stressing that, "If there is a need for the administration to call you back to go through other aspects of the report or to implement the report, I hope you will make yourself available at that time".

Presenting the report to the minister earlier, the Chairman of FCT #EndSARS unrest Damage Assessment Committee, Alhaji Idris Abbass, who is also the Director General of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, said submissions were received from the general public to ascertain the extent of damage in line with the terms of reference given to the committee.

He added that the assessment was all encompassing, saying the committee carried out a physical assessment of the affected places and used different methodologies to arrive at its report.

"We had meetings, we also went on on-the-spot assessment and interacted with some of the victims affected. We have already carried out publicity and given due priority via print and electronic media so that the public will be aware of this Committee and make submissions so that nobody will be left out," Abbass said.

It would be recalled that following the unrest that erupted in parts of the FCT in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, the Minister had on November 5, 2020 inaugurated an 18-man committee to assess losses and damages within a two-week time frame.

