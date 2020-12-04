Gambia: GCCI Boss Extols Role of Police

The president of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Edi Mass Jobe, has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Gambia Police Force in ensuring protection of lives and properties.

Mr. Jobe, who was delivering a word of advice during the recent inauguration of the GPF Clinic supported by GCCI, said the role of the police in the maintenance of peace and stability in our environment is worthy to be supported by all and sundry. He added that without them, life would have been very difficult for everyone particularly the business people.

The aim of the clinic is to ensure that challenges faced by GPF in the course of medicare provision are addressed.

He therefore said people need to cherish the effort of the police and give them the necessary support to enable them carry out their duties.

The GCCI boss said that the initiation of the project emanated from the Inspector General of Police (IGP), while outlining the important work the police have been doing and continue to do for the society.

Mr. Jobe used the opportunity to acknowledge the cordial relationship between the private sector and the police, expressing hope for the smooth running of the clinic and its maintenance.

"We realised that the police have a very important role in protecting lives in our society. "This project was completely the initiation of the IGP and when we were invited to come and help, we thought that it was a noble initiative but it was also at the time in line with what we were trying to do at the chamber."

"We are happy that the project is implemented and it's always comforting that the help we give out has gone to the right place," he concluded.

For his part, Mamour Jobe, IGP of the Gambia Police Force, buttressed on the importance of the clinic, saying that when the clinic collapsed, things were very tough for people and families, not only at barracks but the surrounding areas.

"However today witnessing the inauguration of this clinic, supported by GCCI, is a big achievement in the annals of the GPF."

He acknowledged the effort of GCCI, while assuring that the facilities will be maintained and served for their intended purposes.

Alhagie Kinteh, chief medical officer, GPF, equally spoke on the significance of the project, saying that the project would not only serve the officers at the barracks but the surrounding communities. He therefore commended GCCI and the IGP for ensuring that the project is completed and is now operational.