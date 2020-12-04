Nigeria: LCCI Rebrands, Lagos Trade Fair Begins Today

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has unveiled a new logo that will enable the 132-year-old chamber to stay relevant and avoid becoming a relic in the contemporary business environment.

The new logo was unveiled yesterday by the President of the LCCI, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, during the 132 Annual General Meeting of the chamber.

Mabogunje said: "Distinguished members, our chamber was founded in 1888 and this makes us a heritage brand. As a heritage brand ... it has become necessary to ensure a strong connection with the new generation of entrepreneurs and the contemporary business community without losing the cherished values of our history and heritage as the oldest chamber of commerce in West Africa and the second oldest in Africa.

"We believe the move will strengthen the LCCI brand essence as it brings a new perception to its corporate image and visibility. I will be unveiling the refreshed logo at the end of the Business session of this AGM."

She also stated that the 2020 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), will commence today and end on December 13, adding that it was earlier scheduled to hold between November 6th and 15th, but was postponed due to the many disruptions caused by the #EndSARS protests that paralysed economic activities in Lagos and across the country.

She said: "I am pleased to report that the Lagos State Government has granted us permission to host the 2020 LITF and mandated the Lagos State Safety Commission to work with us to organise the fair under strict compliance with all COVID-19 safety protocols."

Mabogunje, who reviewed the business environment in the country in 2020, noted that the COVID-19 disruptions as well as the wide-scale civil unrest that hit the country, have propelled the federal government "to take bold steps in implementing key reforms the organised private sector has been advocating for over the years. Notable among these reforms are the removal of fuel subsidy, transference of price determination power to oil marketing companies, cost-reflective tariff in the power sector (currently suspended due to agitations by organised labour) and transmission of the Petroleum Industry Bill to the National Assembly."