Seychelles: A Construction Worker Vying for Miss Seychelles Knows Ballroom Dancing and the Loss of Loved Ones

4 December 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

For the first time since 2017, a beauty pageant will be held in Seychelles, a nation of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean. The organisation Beauty Empowerment Seychelles is hosting a new contest, the Miss Seychelles National Pageant.

With days to go before the new Miss Seychelles is crowned on December 7, SNA is profiling the 11 contestants vying for the title. Today we look at Michelle Pool.

A project technician with Seychelles' Ministry for Land and Housing, Pool completed her tertiary education at the Seychelles Institute of Technology with a technician diploma in construction. Pool was also awarded the President's Cup when she graduated. The ambitious young woman wants to further her studies in the construction field and later on, attain a degree.

At a young age Pool, lost two very important people in her life: her father and her grandmother. "These losses and painful experiences have taught and moulded me into the strong, compassionate, motivated and determined young lady that I am today," said the contestant.

A lover of the outdoors, Pool is a very active person and loves swimming - although not her forte - as well as athletics and basketball. At age 16, she discovered her love for dancing after joining a breakdance group. She is currently learning Latin and ballroom dancing and hopes to someday perform competitively.

Fueled by her overseas travels and with the support family and close friends, Pool discovered her interest in modelling. The aspiring model hopes to use the Miss Seychelles platform to help those in need. Her main focus is to help and work with the disabled and to raise awareness on the daily challenges that they face.

"I also want to inspire young girls to respect and love themselves, to dream big and to never limit themselves for you can achieve anything with hard work," the contestant said.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

