South Africa: Media Statement - Trade and Industry Committee to Shortlist Candidates for National Lotteries Commission Board Chairperson

document

The Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry today resolved to shortlist candidates nominated by the public for the position of Chairperson of the board of the National Lotteries Commission.

Committee Chairperson Mr Duma Nkosi said the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition submitted the CVs and supporting documents of 41 nominated persons. The committee agreed to the guidelines that would assist Members of Parliament when shortlisting candidates. These guidelines are mainly based on the provisions of the Lotteries Act, Act 57 of 1997, as well as general principles of good governance.

The committee intends to commence the shortlisting process in the new year, on 26 and 27 January 2021. Once this process is completed, the names of the shortlisted candidates will be published for public comment. Thereafter, the committee will proceed with interviews of the shortlisted candidates.

Mr Nkosi emphasised that the committee will do everything in its power to ensure that the process remains open and transparent, and that due process is followed. The committee intends to finalise its recommendation(s) to the Minister by March 2021.