South Africa: Media Statement - Trade and Industry Committee to Shortlist Candidates for National Lotteries Commission Board Chairperson

3 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry today resolved to shortlist candidates nominated by the public for the position of Chairperson of the board of the National Lotteries Commission.

Committee Chairperson Mr Duma Nkosi said the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition submitted the CVs and supporting documents of 41 nominated persons. The committee agreed to the guidelines that would assist Members of Parliament when shortlisting candidates. These guidelines are mainly based on the provisions of the Lotteries Act, Act 57 of 1997, as well as general principles of good governance.

The committee intends to commence the shortlisting process in the new year, on 26 and 27 January 2021. Once this process is completed, the names of the shortlisted candidates will be published for public comment. Thereafter, the committee will proceed with interviews of the shortlisted candidates.

Mr Nkosi emphasised that the committee will do everything in its power to ensure that the process remains open and transparent, and that due process is followed. The committee intends to finalise its recommendation(s) to the Minister by March 2021.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.