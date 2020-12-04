South Africa: Zondo Must Also Investigate the Corruption Enablers - the Bankers, Accountants and Lawyers

3 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Chris Jones

The role of the enablers of corruption who prioritise profit over professional duties and the law has become systemic. Their absence from much of the scrutiny of State Capture so far is indicative of a global trend that minimises the significant roles that bankers, accountants and lawyers play in economic crimes.

Hardly a day goes by without another breaking story of rampant corruption somewhere in the country. South Africans would be forgiven for wanting to throw in the towel in the ongoing battle against this scourge.

But surrender should never be an option because there's just too much at stake. On International Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually on 9 December, we are again reminded of why it's so important to keep on fighting corruption in all its different forms. Commemorated in recognition of the United Nations (UN) Convention against Corruption, which was signed in Mexico in 2003, this day provides an opportunity for anti-corruption advocates in the public and private sector to join forces against corruption and fraud in societies and communities.

We've all seen how devastating the immediate and long-term consequences of corruption can be. In his message for 2019's International Anti-Corruption Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted this when...

