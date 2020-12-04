South Africa: The Fourth Industrial Revolution Is the Future - Is South Africa Ready?

3 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jackie Nagtegaal

When it comes to strategising to reinvigorate South Africa's economy, there are multiple discussions on how to implement the future-forward ways of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It's a shiny prospect for the country. But is South Africa ready for this widespread overhaul and fundamental shift, and will human dignity always be prioritised?

"Future" and "revolution": two words that strike fear in the hearts and minds of many. The former leaves a bitter aftertaste of uncertainty and the latter conjures up images of conflict. However, for others, these words instil hope, and provide the opportunity to transform countries on social and economic levels.

There is often a misconception that the Fourth Industrial Revolution's (4IR's) focus on tech-driven change will result in a dystopian future devoid of a people-first system. But there is a growing school of thought that believes in the opposite. By harnessing the power of converging technologies, all key players in a society will be empowered to build an inclusive, human-centred future.

Reading a recent Gazette, I was not only relieved to see the government proclaim its support for the 4IR but, crucially, mandate itself as the custodian, too. More importantly, there was a strong understanding of the 4IR's...

