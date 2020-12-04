South Africa: Public Urged to Report Corruption

4 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has again urged the public to report any form of corruption they become aware of.

On Wednesday, South Africa will join the rest of the world in commemorating International Anti-Corruption Day.

The day raises awareness about the cost and negative effects of corruption, and seeks to eliminate it.

In a statement following Wednesday's virtual meeting, Cabinet said corruption is unacceptable, whether it occurs in the public or private sector.

"Corruption takes various forms and acts like 'buying' a driving licence, paying a bribe to escape lawful punishment, collusion and anti-competitive behaviour, all constitute corruption," it said.

The executive said the success of the country's fight against corruption depends on the involvement of all citizens and institutions.

In November 2020, Cabinet approved the National Anti-Corruption Strategy for implementation and called on everyone to form a united front in fighting corruption.

The public can report any forms of corruption they may become aware of to the National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.