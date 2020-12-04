South Africa: Inter-Ministerial Task Team Withdraws Intervention in North West

4 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has approved the Inter-Ministerial Task Team's (IMTT) recommendation to withdraw direct interventions in the North West by the end of the 2020/21 financial year.

The IMTT intervened in the North West under section 100(1)(b) of the Constitution in May 2018.

Under Section 100 of the Constitution, national government can intervene in the functioning of provincial departments when a province fails to fulfil, or cannot fulfil, its functions. Interventions can be based on, among other things, concerns over service delivery or the financial management of provinces.

"Cabinet is satisfied with progress that has been made on the national government's intervention in North West, although more work still needs to be done to fully restore good governance in the province.

"Progress has been made in restoring community and labour peace, financial controls, consequence management and service delivery," said Cabinet in a statement on Friday.

According to Cabinet, there has also been a turnaround in audit results, and an end to six years of decline and stagnation of audit findings. A full report will be tabled in Parliament.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.