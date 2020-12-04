Uganda: Security Arrest Bobi Wine Supporter Accused of Hurling Explosive At His Car

4 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Derrick Wandera

Security operatives in Bududa District in eastern Uganda have arrested Mr Nobert Ariho, the man who appeared in the video when an explosion occurred near NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mr Ariho was picked by police officers and driven whisked shortly after the Kyadondo East MP's campaign rally in Bududa District.

Bobi Wine supporters protested police action, demanding for his release but the police fired teargas to disperse them.

"Even when clear evidence came out showing that our comrade Nobert Ariho never threw the grenade that nearly killed us, as alleged by police, they have gone ahead and arrested him violently, bundled him onto a police truck and drove him to an unknown destination! The same police officer called Asiimwe, who continues to follow us and cause mayhem commandeered his arrest! Definitely they are so ashamed of themselves and simply want to prove a point! We are aware of their plan to arrest, torture and detain many more people that I work with until after elections. Too bad for them, Uganda is far ahead of them!" Mr Kyagulanyi said.

The explosive

On Tuesday when Mr Kyagulanyi had gone for campaigns in Kayunga, a scuffle ensued before an explosion happened near Bobi Wine's car.

During the scuffle, some people, including his security guard ASP Wilfred Kato Kubai and producer Dan Magic were left nursing serious injuries.

A section of social media users accused Ariho of being behind the explosion.

Police are yet to comment on the arrest.

Police could not explain why they had arrested him.

