Angola: Social Action Ministry Defends Elderly People Protective Projects

Luanda — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion, Faustina Alves Monday challenged the civil society to develop projects that protect and allow elderly people to demonstrate their ability to be useful in the family and community.

Faustina Alves made the statement at the opening of a videoconference dubbed "Grandfather, friend of the community", to celebrate the National Day of the Elderly, marked on November 30.

With these activities, the minister said, elders will be guaranteed of well-being and protected from risk situations, having suggested the possibility of these citizens being grouped in cooperatives to contribute to the economic growth of their locality and the country in general.

The Cabinet minister underscored that the elderly people are sources of wisdom and experiences that influence "who we are and who we aspire to be.

Faustina Alves called for the importance to take care of elderly people to safeguard their dignity, respect, well-being, provide treatment and medical assistance with healthy nutrition and physical exercise to improve their lifestyle.

The aim of the government, added the minister, is to make sure that the elderly remain in the family, especially in this period of State of Calamity and not be hosted at homecare.

MASFAMU accompanies 18 homes, four homes in 12 provinces of the country, making a total of 941 elderly people, 525 women and 416 men within the project to support the elderly in the community.

In terms of care for the vulnerable elderly, MASFAMU accompanied 24,223 elderly people between January and September this year.

November 30 was instituted as a sign of respect and recognition for the achievements of thousands of men and women in the elderly ages, in favor of the progress and advancement of the Nation.