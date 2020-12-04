Angola: Total E&p Strengthens Digital Education in Huambo and Bengo

Luanda — The municipalities of Ambriz (Bengo) and Caála (Huambo) will benefit from a digital education programme from the 2021-2022 academic year, promoted by Total E&P.

According to a communique made available to Angop, the initiative will benefit over 15,000 students and 200 teachers from 30 public schools.

The programme, to be implemented by the non-governmental organisation World Vision, aims to reinforce learning and skills in core subjects through the use of new technologies, with the provision of digital "tablets" tools.

It will last two years and is endorsed by the Ministry of Education, local administrations and is part of the programme for digital education and the use of information and communication technologies in public schools, as part of its Social Responsibility strategy.

Based on the indicators of this project, the signatories foresee the possibility of extending it from 2022 to the municipalities of Porto Amboim and Nzeto, provinces of Cuanza Sul and Zaire respectively.