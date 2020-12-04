Angola Takes Over Opec Rotating Chairmanship in 2021

Luanda — Angola was elected Monday to the rotating presidency of the Conference of Ministers of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), for the mandate of the year (2021).

The election took place during OPEC's 180th meeting, which was held by videoconference in Vienna, Austria.

Angola, which currently holds the vice-presidency of this body, will replace Algeria. The two countries had been elected to office in December 2019 in Vienna (Austria) during the 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference of Ministers.

In addition to Angola's election to the rotating presidency of OPEC for 2021, this year's meeting is also presenting the action plan up to 2021, as well as the report of the 134th meeting of the economic commission.

Angola participates in this meeting with a delegation headed by the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, José Barroso.

This Conference of Ministers is chaired annually and in alphabetical order, with the vice-president taking the lead the following year.

Angola already led OPEC in 2009, two years after joining the cartel (2007).

In that period, Angola was also the largest oil producer in Africa, with an estimated production of 1.9 million barrels per day.

The Republic of Angola was admitted as a full member of OPEC during its 143rd extraordinary conference held in Abuja, Nigeria, on 14 December 2006.

OPEC was founded on 15 September 1960. The current members of OPEC are Algeria, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Republic of Congo, Saudi Arabia (de facto leader), United Arab Emirates and Venezuela, Ecuador, Indonesia and Qatar.