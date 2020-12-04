Angola: Covid-19 - Angola With 16 New Infections, One Death

Luanda — The Angolan health authorities announced, last Sunday, the registration of 16 new infections and one death, in the last 24 hours.

According to the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who spoke at the usual Covid-19 data update session, the new cases were all diagnosed in Luanda, as until 3pm no cases were registered in other provinces.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from 1 to 68 years, comprises 11 males and 5 females.

Regarding the death, Franco Mufinda informed that he is a 57-year-old Angolan citizen that resided in Luanda.

Angola registered so far 15,103 cases, with 346 deaths, 7,763 recovered and 6,994 active ones.

Of the diseased patients, 6 are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 16 severe, 174 moderate, 177 with mild symptoms and 6,621 asymptomatic.

The Angolan health authorities take care of 373 patients admitted to treatment centres in the country.