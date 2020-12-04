Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 207 Recoveries, 68 New Infections

2 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)
By Venceslau Mateus

Luanda — Angola has reported the recovery of 207 patients and 68 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the authorities announced Tuesday evening in Luanda.

Delivering the usual Covid-19 update briefing, the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, said of the above new positive cases, 33 have been recorded in Luanda, 13 in northern Cabinda province, 11 in Huambo (centre) and four in Benguela (centre).

Eastern Moxico province has reported three, northern Uíge (02), southeastern Cuando Cubango (01) and northern Zaire (01).

According to the official, the group of newly infected includes 41 males and 27 females, with ages from five months to 70 years.

The recoveries have been recorded in central Cuanza Sul province with 80, Benguela ( 75), Luanda (30), northern Malanje (20) and southwestern Namibe (02), the source added, saying the only death is a 38-year old Chinese national.

Angola's current Covid-19 figures show 15,319 positive cases, 351 deaths, 8,139 recoveries and 6,829 active patients.

