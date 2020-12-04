Angola: Journalist Adão Gabriel Dies At 59

28 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The journalist of National Radio station's sports channel (Radio 5) Adão Gabriel died of illness on Saturday in Luanda, at the age of 59.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Sílvia Francisco, who told Angop that Adão Gabriel died in morning while on his way to one of the hospitals of the country's capital, after he complained of malaise.

Sílvia Francisco explained that her husband, who was a patient with the history of diabetes, also complained of high blood pressure.

The media professional was born in Marimba, northern Malanje province, on 22 July, 1961.

The Radio journalist worked in Benguela - 1979-1996 - before being transferred to Luanda to join the team of National Radio's sports channel (Radio5).

He was among the journalists who covered the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where Angola's national team took part for the first.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.