Angola: Journalist Adão Gabriel Dies At 59

Luanda — The journalist of National Radio station's sports channel (Radio 5) Adão Gabriel died of illness on Saturday in Luanda, at the age of 59.

The news was confirmed by his wife, Sílvia Francisco, who told Angop that Adão Gabriel died in morning while on his way to one of the hospitals of the country's capital, after he complained of malaise.

Sílvia Francisco explained that her husband, who was a patient with the history of diabetes, also complained of high blood pressure.

The media professional was born in Marimba, northern Malanje province, on 22 July, 1961.

The Radio journalist worked in Benguela - 1979-1996 - before being transferred to Luanda to join the team of National Radio's sports channel (Radio5).

He was among the journalists who covered the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where Angola's national team took part for the first.