West Africa: Luanda Hosts Conference On Ecowas Trade and Industry

According to the spokesman for the event, Adriano Campos, the conference will also serve to formalise and launch the ECOWAS Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola.

"The creation of the said ECOWAS Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola will boost business in the organisation's member countries," he said.

He noted that Angola has a very large community of people from the ECOWAS (Nigeria, Mali, Ghana, among others).

He added that the purpose of this chamber is to show society the importance of these entrepreneurs in Angola and strengthen the commercial and industrial relationship between Angola and the ECOWAS countries.

The event will be attended by national and foreign entrepreneurs, as well as by all interested in establishing commercial and industrial relations.

ECOWAS is a regional integration organisation comprising fifteen countries in West Africa.