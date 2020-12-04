West Africa: Luanda Hosts Conference On Ecowas Trade and Industry

4 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

According to the spokesman for the event, Adriano Campos, the conference will also serve to formalise and launch the ECOWAS Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola.

"The creation of the said ECOWAS Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola will boost business in the organisation's member countries," he said.

He noted that Angola has a very large community of people from the ECOWAS (Nigeria, Mali, Ghana, among others).

He added that the purpose of this chamber is to show society the importance of these entrepreneurs in Angola and strengthen the commercial and industrial relationship between Angola and the ECOWAS countries.

The event will be attended by national and foreign entrepreneurs, as well as by all interested in establishing commercial and industrial relations.

ECOWAS is a regional integration organisation comprising fifteen countries in West Africa.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.