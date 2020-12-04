Angola Submits Report On Mbanza Kongo At Unesco

Luanda — Angola presented Tuesday a Report on Historic Site of Mbanza Kongo at the UNESCO World Heritage Center, in Paris, France.

The preparation of the document took into account Annex 13 of the World Heritage Committee which determines the presentation by Angola, as a State Party, of the Report on the Implementation of the Recommendations of the World Heritage Committee to the World Heritage Center, until 1 December 2020.

This is the first time Angolan State has submitted the report on the state of conservation of the property, a document that reflects the situation of Mbanza Kongo.

A National Multi-sector Commission for Safeguarding of World Cultural Heritage, coordinated by the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, has been created under Presidential Order 25/18 of 5 March.

The objective is to preserve and promote participatory management of the National Cultural Heritage and to adapt the legal instruments aimed to protect the goods classified as National and World Cultural Heritage.

The Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo was raised to the category of world heritage during the 41st session of UNESCO held in Kraków, Poland.

Mbanza Kongo is the capital of the former Kingdom of Congo, founded in the 13th century. The historic area grew around the royal residence, the court and the sacred tree.