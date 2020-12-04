Angola: Mindcom Outlines Measures for Emerging Industry

Luanda — The Ministry of Industry and Trade (Mindcom) is adopting measures to create an emerging industry of entrepreneurs, to make the country more self-sufficient in food and beverages.

According to the secretary of state for Trade, Amadeu Leitão Nunes, the production of packaging, plastic material, as well as distribution, logistics and marketing is extensive.

Speaking at the conference on "Thinking Industry 2020", held in reference to the National Industry Day, celebrated on 23rd this month, he said that, with the process of diversifying the economy, the sector wanted certain essential products to be produced locally, in large quantities, such as construction materials, especially steel rods, metal pipes, paints and the like, electrical cables and mosaics.

The sector is also responsible, within the Integrated Programme for the Development of Rural Trade, for promoting national agricultural production and developing different outlets for final consumption, through traditional markets and the modern distribution circuit, such as that of transformation by the agri-food industry.

"The aim of the sector is to ensure that in an effort combined with other policies and programmes already defined by the Angolan government, we can increasingly encourage exports from well-established industry and promote emerging industry and companies," he said.