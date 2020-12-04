Angola: Urban Mobility in Lunda Norte Strengthened

Dundo — Ten buses for public transport were delivered last Wednesday to four private companies in the municipalities of Chitato and Cambulo, in the north-eastern province of Lunda Norte.

The new vehicles that will enhance urban mobility join the 25 others (15 small vehicles and 10 buses), which are dedicated to urban and intercity road mobility, making a total of 35 operating in the province.

The director of the Office of Transport, Traffic and Urban Mobility, David Dumba, who signed the contractual and delivery terms for the two winners of the public tender to manage the new means for public transport, said that of the nine companies, only four had been cleared.

The official called on businesspersons to honour their commitments, allowing the State to recover the amounts spent on the acquisition of assets, in order to invest in other sectors.

In 2019, the province received 10 buses, benefiting the municipalities of Lucapa with three buses, Xá Muteba, Cambulo and Lóvua, all with one.