Angola: General Budget 2021 Goes to Final Vote On Dec. 14

1 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Draft State Budget 2021 is due to go to the National Assembly (Parliament) for the final global vote on December 14th this year.

The final vote will take place during the 3rd ordinary session of the 4th legislature of the National Assembly.

General Budget 2021 foresees income and expenses of 14.78 billion kwanzas, based on a conservative price of a barrel of oil of 39 US dollars.

Despite financial constraints, the programmatic document brings an increase of 9.9 percent, compared to the revised General Budget in execution, with social and economic sectors receiving the larger portion, 39 percent and 15.5 percent respectively.

