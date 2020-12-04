Angola Under Spotlight in South Korea Press

Luanda — South Korea Time newspaper highlighted Monday Angola's role, as part of the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of National Independence on the 11 November.

The paper stressed the effort made by the Angolan Executive to tackle Cocvid-19 effects and revive the country's economy.

In its story entitled "Strategy for the Mitigation of the Effects of Covid-19 and the Promotion of Direct Investment", the paper focused on the measures adopted by the Executive to mitigate the crisis, initially caused by the fall in oil prices in 2014 at the international market, and currently exacerbated by the emergence and spread of the SARS-COV 2 virus worldwide.

The Time also stressed the reforms introduced in the oil and mineral sector.

It highlighted the adoption of some taxes and the creation of the National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels in the management and concession of blocks in the country, as well as the National Agency for Mineral Resources.

Stronger focus was also placed on the efforts to diversify the economy to foster national production, with the adoption of the Production Support, Export Diversification and Import Replacement Programme (PRODESI) to ensure the creation of more jobs, increase incomes and improve the well-being of Angolans.

Among the main sectors, it mentions those of Agriculture, Agro-Industry, Fisheries and Tourism, in addition to several others such as Forests, Education, Services and Specialised Health Units, Construction, Telecommunications and Information Technologies, Production and Distribution of Electric Energy, Basic Sanitation, Collection and Treatment of Solid Waste, which have greater impact on the life quality of populations.

The writer calls for direct investment in the country, as well as attributes relevance to the role of AIPEX, demonstrating how this can be done throughout the entire national territory, underlining the existence of four distinct development zones, with the respective incentives.

The celebrations of the 45th anniversary of national independence was restricted to the offer of literary works to the Seoul Metropolitan Library, due to Covid-19.

Among the works, stress goes to that of the First President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto, and of the other Angolan writers.