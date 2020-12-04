Angolan, Turkish Businesspeople Bet On Strengthening Cooperation

Luanda — Cooperation between Angola and Turkey may contribute to reversing the import scenario and boost national production, the participants at the Business Forum between the two countries said Monday in Luanda.

The event, promoted by the Foreign Economic Relations Council of Turkey (DEIK), was particularly focused on the food and textile industry.

The meeting allowed for the exchange of experiences and information, particularly in the field of wheat and maize flour production, and widened the range of discussion to equipment and know-how from Turkey.

Although bilateral trade is increasing, participants recognised the need to better exploit the potential of both countries for their mutual benefit.

Several associations and businesspeople from Turkey and Angola took part in the forum, with the high sponsorship of the two governments represented by the Angolan Secretary of State for Trade, Amadeu Leitão, the Angolan Ambassador to Turkey, José Patrício, the Turkish deputy Trade minister, Gonca Batur, and the European country's ambassador to Angola, Alp Ay.

Representatives of associations and confederations of the wheat flour, fishing and animal production, footwear and leather industry, and clothing expressed the desire to visit Angola after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, in search of partnerships and a better establishment of the Turkish industry in Angola.

Angola was represented by the presidents and directors of the Industrial Association of Angola (AIA), the Textile and Industrial Equipment Association (AITECA), the Pastry Industry Association, as well as the companies Fonseca & Irmão, Moagem do Kikolo and Defende ideias.