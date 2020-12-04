Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 112 New Infections, 81 Recoveries

1 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan health authorities announced Tuesday the registration of 112 new infections, 81 patients recovered and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the country's usual Covid-19 data update session, 68 new cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 20 in Huambo, 12 in Cuando Cubango, eight in Cabinda, two in Zaire, one in Benguela.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from two to 70 years, is composed of 76 men and 36 women.

He reported that 81 patients were recovered, 37 from Luanda, 18 from Cunene, 16 from Uíge, seven from Huambo and three from Namibe, aged one to 63.

In relation to the deaths, Franco Mufinda said that these were two Angolan men, one resident in Benguela and another in Luanda, aged 79 and 87, respectively.

Angola has a record of 15,251 cases, with 350 deaths, 7,932 recovered and 6,969 active people.

Of the active cases, three are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 11 severe, 172 moderate, 176 with mild symptoms and 6,607 asymptomatic.

