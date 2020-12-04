Southern Africa: Angola Attends SADC-PF 48th Plenary Assembly

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) will take part on the 4th and 5th of this month in the 48th Plenary Assembly of the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF), which will be held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Angolan delegation, which will take part in the event by videoconference, will be headed by the speaker of the Parliament, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The event, whose opening will be chaired by the President of the DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, reserves, between others, analysis of the Executive Committee Report on Financial Issues of the Forum, notification of the Draft Resolution on a matter of Urgent and Regional Importance:

Pan-African Parliamentary Voice Support to the Global Campaign for the Cancellation of the Africa's debt, presentation of the Executive Committee's Report on SADC-PF Regulations and Administrative Affairs.

The agenda also includes the consideration of the Draft Resolution on an Urgent and of Regional Importance: The Impact of the African Migratory Grasshopper on Agriculture and the Food Security in Southern Africa, notification of the Draft Resolution on a Urgent Matter of Regional Importance: Repudiation of Terrorist Attacks in the Republic of Mozambique and Expression of Solidarity with the Government and People of Mozambique.

The agenda also comprises Statement by the speaker of the Zimbabwean National Assembly on an Issue of Importance for the Forum, in accordance with Rule 45 of the Rules of Procedure.

The Parliamentarians will also elect the Speaker and Vice Speaker of the SADC-PF, for the Biennium 2020/2022, presentation of portfolios and acceptance speeches.

The SADC-PF was established in 1997 on the occasion of the 17th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, held in Blantyre, Republic of Malawi.

Its Plenary Assembly brings together 84 parliamentarians from the regional community.