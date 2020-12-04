Africa: Tunisia Partakes in "Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace - Security Sector Governance and Reform (SSG/R)" Debate

4 December 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary of State to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti participated on Thursday in the UN Security Council's ministerial-level debate on "Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace: Security Sector Governance and Reform (SSG/R)."

The debate was organised at the Initiative of South Africa which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of December. It was chaired by South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor.

Speaking by videoconference, Ali Nafti said the African Continent and the Arab region are shaken by conflicts and tension that have triggered major human crises and had adverse impacts on the foundations of security and stability at the regional and international levels.

Despite the efforts exerted by the international community, through the UNSC and peacekeeping missions, the reform of the security sector is still a key factor for the political settlement of crises and the building of a lasting peace, he pointed out.

The goal, according to him, is to help governments and legitimate institutions regain control after a conflict situation, restore confidence and achieve national reconciliation and thus sustainable development.

In this regard, he called on the UN Organisation and the international community to help the countries in the post-conflict periods, to boost their capacity to achieve security, protect civilians, address root causes of security instability, while supporting the security governance process.

The secretary of State affirmed in conclusion Tunisia's commitment to do its utmost to contribute actively to the consolidation of international peace and security and to ensure the success of initiatives aimed at ending hostilities in the world.

