Angola Hands Over Unsac Leadership to Equatorial Guinea

Luanda — Angola hands over Wednesday the chair of the Committee of Experts of the United Nations Standing Advisory Committee on Security Issues in Central Africa (UNSAC) to Equatorial Guinea.

The process occurs during the fiftieth Meeting of UNSAC experts, to be held via videoconference, according to a note from Foreign Affairs Ministry, reached ANGOP.

The opening ceremony of the two-day event will be chaired by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Esmeralda Mendonça.

The meeting will focus on various issues related to peace and security in Central Africa.

Among the topics, the participants will analyse the role of women in promoting peace and security in Covid-19, presentation of the Inter-regional Coordination Center, human rights and democracy in Central Africa.

The Committee will also discuss Committee´s financial situation.

The meeting will also address the issue on fight against Covid-19 and its impact on peace-building and security in Central Africa.

Other matters include the preparation of the agenda for the Ministerial Meeting, set for the Dec. 4th, which will analyse the report of the Experts Committee.

The ministerial meeting, which will be attended by the President of the EECAC, Gilberto Veríssimo, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa, will adopt a Final Declaration.

In addition to Angola, UNSAC comprises Burundi, Gabon, Cameroon, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, São Tomé and Príncipe, Rwanda, Central African Republic and Equatorial Guinea.