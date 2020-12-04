Angola: Vice President Guides "Urgent" Repatriation for Patient in São Tomé

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, on Wednesday guided the "urgent" repatriation of an Angolan citizen, who is ill and without medical assistance, in Sao Tome and Principe.

According to a statement to which ANGOP had access, it is a pregnant woman whose state of health required increased care and assistance.

"In view of the patient's critical state of health (multiple organ failure), the doctors accompanying her in Sao Tome recommended that she be transported in a hospital-plane, otherwise the already fragile state of health would be aggravated", the note reads.

In addition, indications have been given to monitor the situation and to make every effort to stabilize the patient's clinical status and, as a continuous act, to proceed with her urgent evacuation.

Bornito de Sousa was alerted about the situation on Tuesday, 24, during the working visit to São Tomé.

The Vice-President of the Republic, who was on a state mission to the Island Nation of Sao Tome and Principe at the time, immediately made an aircraft available to transport the Angolan citizen to Luanda for assistance.

An aircraft has already been sent to that country to bring the patient to Angola.