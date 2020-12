Luanda — Bravos do Maquis of Moxico played 1-1 draw with Etoile of Republic of the Congo in the first leg of the preliminary of access to the stage group of the African Football Confederation Cup.

The return match is set for 4 December in Coqueiros stadium in Luanda.

The Bravos do Maquis won the Angola Cup 2015, after their qualification for 2016 edition, but failed to participate allegedly due to lack of money.

However, the Congo participated 12 times in the African Champions Clubs League.