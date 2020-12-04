Angola Records 88 Recoveries, 36 New Infections

30 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recorded, in the last 24 hours, 88 new recoveries from Covid-19, 36 new infections and two deaths, the Health authorities announced.

The information was released Monday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the official said the recoveries with ages from five to 56 years, were recorded in southwestern Namibe province (65) northern Uige ( 14) and southeastern Cuando Cubango (03).

Other recoveries were recorded in eastern Moxico province (03), northeastern Lunda Norte (02) and central Benguela (01), the source said.

Accoding to Mufinda, the new positive cases of Covid-19 involve people with ages from 10 to 71 years, 21 males and 15 females, detected in the provinces of Luanda (19), northern Cabinda (11), central Cuanza Sul (05) and northern Malanje (01).

The dead are Angolan nationals of ages from 43 to 53 years, all resident in Luanda. One is a male and the other a female.

Angola's Covid-19 figures show 15.139 positive cases, 348 deaths, 7.851 recoveries and 6.940 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Chakwera Faces Backlash For Hiring Tony Blair As Malawi Advisor
Africans Vote Against Gaddafi at UN
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda's Bobi Wine Meets Election Body, Resumes Campaigning

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.