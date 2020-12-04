Angola Records 88 Recoveries, 36 New Infections

Luanda — Angola has recorded, in the last 24 hours, 88 new recoveries from Covid-19, 36 new infections and two deaths, the Health authorities announced.

The information was released Monday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking at the daily Covid-19 update briefing, the official said the recoveries with ages from five to 56 years, were recorded in southwestern Namibe province (65) northern Uige ( 14) and southeastern Cuando Cubango (03).

Other recoveries were recorded in eastern Moxico province (03), northeastern Lunda Norte (02) and central Benguela (01), the source said.

Accoding to Mufinda, the new positive cases of Covid-19 involve people with ages from 10 to 71 years, 21 males and 15 females, detected in the provinces of Luanda (19), northern Cabinda (11), central Cuanza Sul (05) and northern Malanje (01).

The dead are Angolan nationals of ages from 43 to 53 years, all resident in Luanda. One is a male and the other a female.

Angola's Covid-19 figures show 15.139 positive cases, 348 deaths, 7.851 recoveries and 6.940 active patients.