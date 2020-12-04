Angola: Petro De Luanda Start Champions Group Stage Race

Luanda — Petro de Luanda meet on Sunday Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea, in Malabo, for the first round of access to the group stage of African Soccer Clubs Champions League.

Petro de Luanda's coach, Toni Cosano, told a press conference on Friday that his team eye a victory, after eight months without official games, due to Covid - 19.

According to him, the initial goal of the club is to reach the group stage.

The Luanda-based team held recognition training session on Saturday.

So far, Petro de Luanda´s best result in the continental competition has been the semi-finals of the 2001 edition.

The Angolan team was knocked out of the competition after a 3-5 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, in penalty shoot-outs.