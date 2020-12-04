Angola: Agriculture and Trade Top Projects Approved At Prodesi

Luanda — Agriculture with 42%, commerce and distribution with 31.1% and manufacturing with 10% are the segments with the highest credit approval rates in the Production Support Program, Export Diversification and Import Substitution (PRODESI).

According to Government data, the indicators show that from the total of projects submitted to commercial banks, about 50% are approved. For the remainder, the request comes from other sectors of national production.

The data also indicate that, at the national level, Luanda, which is home to about one third of the country's population, has a credit absorption rate of about 24.2%, followed by Huíla and Benguela (7.6% and 7.2%).