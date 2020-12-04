Angola: UNDP Supports Minjud in Promoting Women Empowerment

2 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MINJUD) will benefit from the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in promoting self-reliance in the field of human rights, youth employment and the empowerment of adolescents and young people.

The guarantee was given this Wednesday in Luanda by the UNDP representative in Angola, Edo Stork, during a meeting with the minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto.

Edo Stork identified the municipality of Cazenga as a starting point for the implementation of a project that aims to train and professionalize young people for self - employment and expressed its institution's interest in actively participating in the process of empowerment of adolescents and young people, who have a direct influence on family development.

In the context of cooperation with the Angolan government, the UNDP will also replicate in Angola youth support projects, such as Youth-Connect, with great results in some African countries.

Ana Paula Neto, for her part, stressed that the intention expressed by the UNDP will complement the work carried out on initiative with the Training and Economic Guidance Programme for the Youth, which aims to find a way out through entrepreneurship and actions in the framework of the Responsible and Organised Informed Youth (JIRO) project.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

