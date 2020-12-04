Angola Elected FAO Board Vice President

Rome — Angola was elected Vice President of the UNFAO Board during the 165th regular session of this United Nations agency opened Monday.

The Angolan Permanent Representative to FAO, Ambassador Maria de Fátima Jardim, thanked the Board, especially its President, for its confidence and work in favour of agriculture, food security and the resilience of food and nutrition systems.

In her opening address, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu took a comprehensive approach to the agency's work and involvement over the last 16 months, updating the Board on important activities.

He presented new proposals and initiatives, with emphasis on the outline of the Strategic Framework 2022-2031 and the organization's Strategy for Private Sector Involvement 2021-2025.

Qu Dongyu stressed that the world continues to change rapidly since the last meeting of the Board held in July, noting that the adjustments made have helped the FAO to better react to the new normal and better serve its members.

"With structural reform achieved and collective leadership, FAO's main activities are developing satisfactorily," he said in reference to the new organisational structure of this UN agency, which continues to strengthen collaboration with members and partners and increase its international involvement, visibility and reputation.